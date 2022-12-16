(Des Moines) -- Power outages following severe storms are always a challenge for utility crews.
But one year ago, a large portion of KMAland was still without power following a major weather event. Not the winter storms residents are used to, but what one MidAmerican Energy official calls "a highly unusual storm"--the December 15th derecho. Roughly 100,000 MidAmerican customers throughout most of western and north central Iowa lost electricity for hours or days because of the ferocious storm. MidAmerican Spokesman Geoff Greenwood tells KMA News high winds--coupled with tornadoes in some areas--shocked the region's electrical system.
"Most of the damage was tree and structure damage," said Greenwood. "It brought down lines, and of course, it brought down trees that brought down lines. But, additionally, we saw power structures--the distribution poles and the power structures--that brought down lines."
Greenwood says the scope of the damage forced MidAmerican to summon crews beyond its service area.
"We brought in crews from other parts of our service area to the impacted areas," he said. "They worked day and night. We also brought in additional resources from outside of our company. We brought in about a hundred line and support crews. They came in from Chicago and Tennessee to help us. We really made some very quick progress. Our crews restored probably half of our customers within three hours, and 90% of our customers within 24 hours."
Some residents, however, went three-to-four days without power--including in Shenandoah. Greenwood says sustained high winds were just one of the challenges utility personnel faced in trying to restore electricity.
"We experienced winds that just kept going higher, and higher and higher," said Greenwood. "We just really had to deal with winds that took down trees, that fell on top of lines, that took down structures. That was really the challenge. In some cases, you can't start repairing lines until the tree crews come in to make sure it's safe. In cases where tree debris' on top of lines, our line crews can't stop doing their work until the trees are gone."
Greenwood says MidAmerican takes steps to prevent future widespread outages by trimming tree branches that threaten power lines during severe storms with high winds. MidAmerican's outage map is readily available at the company's website.