(Undated) -- KMAland residents will remember the storms of December 15th, 2021--but for different reasons.
Damaging winds and tornadoes replaced snow and ice in an epic, unprecedented weather event which, by accounts, met all expectations. Severe storms began firing up shortly after 3 p.m. as a vicious squall line moved across the region. Otoe County was one of the first area counties hit by storm activity. Otoe County Emergency Management Coordinator Gregg Goebel tells KMA News the storms picked up speed after entering his county shortly after 3:30 p.m...
"Starting on the west end with Palmyra, Unadilla, Syracuse, all the way into Nebraska City," said Goebel, "every one of those small communities suffered some form of tree damage, from small limbs to large tree being toppled, branches being broken. I'm really surprised we had minimal structure damage in these communities."
Goebel says the worst damage occurred in rural areas.
Fremont County was one of the counties next in the firing line. Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius says the storm roared into his county suddenly.
"Before I left the office at a quarter of 4," said Crecelius, "the National Weather Service started putting the warnings out. So, I figured I needed to be in one place, if not the other. So, I came on home and got on my computer here. At one point, the sun was shining, then it started clouding up and getting darker.
"At the last time I looked, I didn't anticipate a lot of rain. But, it was just pouring, and I couldn't see out the windows of the house."
Creceilius says high winds left a similar trail of damage in his county.
"We've got a lot of tree limbs down, and on rooftops," said Crecelius. "There's damaged grain bins out on the outskirts of town. We have power lines down and power poles snapped, and I'm aware of six tractor trailers overturned on the interstate."
The line of storms then struck Page County, leaving widespread damage. Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert gave this assessment of the situation in Shenandoah.
"We have multiple trees down blocking roads," said Grebert. "We do have trees that have fallen onto structures, with people in them. We have had reports of smoke in basements of houses where power lines were pulled off."
Power outages and damage was also reported in other communities.
"We have power lines down in Essex," said Grebert. "We have crews picking up downed power lines and trees in Essex. We have downed power lines by College Springs. MidAmerican Energy was on its way to check out the power lines in College Springs. We had reports of downed power lines in Clarinda. Same with Shenandoah--lines got pulled out of houses, and there were reports of smoke. The Clarinda Fire Department was out checking that out."
Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says city crews were out in full force after the storm zoomed through after 5 p.m.
"City crews were out, or should be out right now," said Lyman. "They should be clearing the roadways for everybody. They'll likely be just pushing stuff into the parking (areas) for right now, then they'll come back in the light of day to get it all cleaned up."
Like other officials, Lyman asked residents to stay home, because of the abundance of trees and power lines down in the community. Thousands of MidAmerican Energy customers remained without power as of early Wednesday evening. KMA News will have further information on the storm as it becomes available.