(New Market) -- New Market, along with the New Market Foundation, will recognize its 5th Annual Christmas Celebration this weekend.
New Market Foundation President Rick Cabbage joined the KMA Morning Show to discuss the upcoming celebration.
“The New Market Foundation started this about five years ago. Just wanted to get the community together," Cabbage said. "Christmas can be a special time for a lot of people or people that don't have a lot of family, it may be a lonely time. So we wanted to put something together in New Market that was free. Nobody had to pay anything to come to and just to kind of socialize and celebrate Christmas.”
If you like food and fun, this might be the celebration for you says Cabbage.
“This is the fifth one, we had to cancel last year of course. This year is the fifth celebration and is going to be held this Sunday, December 5, from 5-7 at the Pavilion, the old gym and everybody is welcome," Cabbage continued. "We're having a soup and chili supper so some of the foundation members are, probably in my case my wife, is making the chili because they won't let me. We’re probably going to have three or four roasters of chili and a couple of maybe some kind of chicken soup or something like that.”
The event will also include prizes and much more.
“We highlight the night with the foundation of one of our fundraisers. Has been selling raffle tickets we're giving away free $1,000 prizes. And we're going to announce the winner that night," Cabbage explained. "We'll have the drawings out there and so hopefully maybe put a little cash in some needed pockets for Christmas coming up.”
The event is slated for Sunday from 5-7 PM at the Miner Pavilion. For more information, check out the event on Facebook or find a poster in downtown New Market.
You can hear the full interview with Cabbage below.