(Red Oak) -- Iowa Democratic candidate Deidre DeJear hopes to take her real-world first-hand experiences and bring "basic principles" back to the Governor's office.
That was the message at a meet and greet campaign event at the Firehouse Restaurant in Red Oak Tuesday morning as DeJear continues her tour across the state. DeJear spoke to roughly 40 residents from over five different KMAland counties. Iowa has not seen a Democrat hold its Governor's Office since Chet Culver in 2011, and DeJear says the time has come for a leadership change at the State House.
"The current administration has had their time to address the challenges Iowans are facing with a majority, and we have seen a lack of progress in areas related to education, mental health care, (and) health care," DeJear said. "We all have our stories to tell about the challenges that COVID has brought on, but we have to be reminded--Iowans were facing challenges prior to COVID."
DeJear filed her nomination papers earlier this month and is running uncontested in the June primaries. She will challenge Republican Governor Kim Reynolds in the November General Elections.
Access to mental health care is one of the top priorities for DeJear. If elected, she hopes to increase the amount of access care points and find ways to get more individuals into the social work industry, which she says cutting unemployment benefits and timeframes will not do.
"Unfortantely their bill that the Republicans are using right now to decrease unemployment hours is not going to get people into the mental health care and social work space," said DeJear. "So we have to create pipelines because we are 44th in the nation in metal health care and social worker availability. That means for us to be able to handle the load more people have to in that profession, and so the state has to be leading the charge."
DeJear also hopes to introduce more social workers into the education setting.
During the event, DeJear talked about education, health care, economic development, and how to address the ever-shrinking rural populations. DeJear says the current administration has failed to fund public education appropriately.
"When we're asking for an education system that's fully preparing our students for a prosperous future, we're not asking for too much," said DeJear. "But what's happening, is that our Governor, as of three weeks ago, signed a 2.5% increase in our education budget (which) didn't even meet the level of inflation. That's happened three years in a row and we have a past due balance owed to our parents and our teachers across the state and our students. We've got to come to terms with that."
DeJear says she would also continue to attribute funds from the nearly $1.3 billion surplus the state currently has to child care and universal pre-K and increasing access to mental health care.
Additionally, DeJear says more focus needs to be placed on assisting small businesses rather than serving tax credits up to corporations.
"They provide jobs for more than 60% of the workforce, that's a big deal, and we have more than 50,000 small businesses right now that have one to 19 employees," said DeJear. "Unfortunately, what the state is focusing on is our large corporations. "I know we all like Facebook, $208 million was given to Facebook in tax credits. Imagine if we had invested those resources into our small businesses."
DeJear says the state also needs to start putting "more teeth" into how they utilize state funds in helping small business owners and local governments and create more seamless flows of dollars coming from the federal government.