(Clarinda) -- Like it or not, COVID-19 remains a major health threat in Page County and elsewhere in KMAland.
Page County Public Health reported 45 COVID cases this week--27 on Tuesday, and 18 more on Thursday. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says three-quarters of the cases recently detected are connected to Delta variant....
"For the month of September, in Page County, 75% of our cases are the original Delta variant--the one from India," said Erdman. "Then, 25% of our cases are a sublineage form of the Delta variant, which means it's a mutated form, and that's A-Y-3."
Unless the previous form of COVID, the Delta variant is more contagious. Though more breakthrough cases are detected in Page County, Erdman says the symptoms aren't as severe for vaccinated individuals. Because COVID is still an issue in the area, Erdman is reminding residents of the period of communicability or infections.
"For those who have contracted the virus," she said, "you are infectious until at least 10 days from your symptoms' onset, and at least 24 hours after your fever, or with no fever-reducing medication, of course. Then, you need to wait until your other symptoms are improving before you back to your normal routine.
"If you are asymptomatic, a person is considered contagious until 10 days have passed following the date of the positive specimen that was collected," Erdman added.
Erdman also reminds residents that persons testing positive for COVID should stay home until they are no longer infectious.
"If you're exposed, you may develop symptoms two-to-14 days after exposure," said Erdman. "Public health's standard recommendation is you stay home through day 10 if no symptoms have developed, or you can stay home through day seven if you test negative. If you go and get a COVID test, or test negative, that test needs to be done on day five or after."
Page County Public Health is still offering testing kits. Anyone in need of a kit should contact the office at 712-850-1212. In addition, the office is also sponsoring another round of vaccination clinics. One such clinic takes place during the Shenandoah Fire Department's annual pancake breakfast Saturday morning from 7-to-10 a.m. at the fire station. Another clinic takes place Tuesday from 2-to-3 p.m. at the public health office at 210 North 17th Street in Clarinda. Erdman says both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are available.
"These vaccine clinics will be for prime, second doses or the additional doses for those immunalcompromised individuals that we had previously talked about," she said. "The CDC set those certain guidelines for immunalcompromised individuals. So, if you fall under those categories, you can come in and get a booster shot. We just leave it for people to self test. We don't need a doctor's note. We just want you to have that conversation with your doctor prior to getting it, just to make sure it is the right decision for you."
Erdman says Pfizer booster shots for elderly and high-risk individuals are available at Hy-Vees in Clarinda and Shenandoah. You can hear the full interview with Jessica Erdman here: