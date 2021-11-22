(Shenandoah) -- Efforts to eradicate dilapidated structures in Shenandoah continue.
At its meeting Tuesday night at 6 at City Hall, the Shenandoah City Council hopes to award a bid to demolish properties at 316 North Broad, 108 North Center, 300 Sycamore and 112 East Thomas Avenue. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News all four properties have been nuisances targeted for demolition.
"We always have some in various stages of the process," said Lyman. "But, when we acquire them, we will go and take a look at them, see if we think they're salvageable, rehabable within a reason. Then, we try to lump a few together for demolition. We don't onesie-twosie it. We try to get the group rate, if you will, for that."
Also on the agenda: action on a big for janitorial services for Shenandoah's Community Fitness Center, the Old Armory, Shenandoah City Hall and the Shenandoah Golf Course. Previously, Lyman says Nishna Productions provided those services.
"Nishna Productions had been cleaning our fitness center," he said. "But, as of the first of this coming year, they will no longer be providing janitorial services. At the armory and the golf course, we had individual contractors doing it from there. We thought it would be nice to kind of bring it all under one roof and one vendor to get it all done."
Council members will also consider rezoning property at 307 North Center Street from residential to heavy industrial, and set public hearing on a loan note associated with the purchase of a fire truck. And, the council is expected to approve street closures for "The Night the Lights Come On in Shenandoah" this Saturday.