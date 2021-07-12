(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are looking at eradicating two more nuisance properties in the community.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night at 6 at City Hall, the Shenandoah City Council is expected to set a bidletting for demolition of two city-owned properties. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News one of the properties is located at 1207 West Valley.
"Twelve-oh-seven (Wes Valley) was intended to be torn down a number of times by the previous owner," and Lyman. "But, it just got to the point where he couldn't get to it, and sign it over to the city. Now, we're going to demolish it."
The second property is at 307 North Center Street. Lyman says Shenandoah's fire department burned the structure as part of a training exercise back in April.
"We had intended to clean that up using a rental piece of equipment," he said. "But, we can't secure the piece of rental equipment, unfortunately. So, we figured it would be quicker to get someone who owns the piece of equipment to clean it up for us."
Discussion is also expected regarding the property at 909 7th Avenue. Council members tabled setting a public hearing on the property at its meeting in early June. Also Tuesday, Lyman says the council will hold a public information session within the regular meeting regarding for a new fire truck. Lyman says the session is required as part of the city's USDA grant application to replace the existing ladder truck.
"Our ladder truck is approaching the end of its life cycle," he said. "So, they're looking at replacing that. The USDA had some grant opportunity become available kind of last minute about a month and some change ago. We applied for a loan program through the USDA. In order to comply with their requirements, we have to have a public hearing--they term it as a public information meeting--where the public can weigh in on whether or not they support us acquiring funding from USDA for purchase of a new fire truck."
Also on the agenda: discussion regarding an application from Shenandoah's Pella plant to the Iowa Economic Development Authority's High Quality Jobs program, possible acceptance of a bid for construction of a test well at the city's water well field, a Revolving Loan Fund recommendation, and approval of the city's boundary map.