(Washington) -- Iowa faces competition from other states to keep its first-in-the-nation presidential caucus status.
Representatives of the Iowa Democratic Party Thursday morning went before the Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee, which is considering pitches from other states wanting their primaries or caucuses as the first major test of presidential candidates' strength in 2024. Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn says Iowa affords presidential candidates and campaigns a unique opportunity to connect with voters across cities, suburbs, smaller communities and rural agricultural areas in ways that the other states can't. He adds Iowa provides an "inexpensive and accessible playing field" for lesser-known candidates to distinguish themselves.
"President Jimmy Carter in 1976 and President Barack Obama in 2008 are the most notable examples of this," said Wilburn. "In 2016, Hillary Clinton made history by becoming the first woman to win the Iowa Caucus. And, in 2020, Pete Buttigieg became the first openly LGBTG-plus caucuses to win a presidential nominating contest."
Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst says the state remains competitive "up and down the ballot" in terms of congressional and legislative races. Konfrst adds what happens "up and down the ballot" matters in her fight for the Statehouse majority.
"Make no mistake: Republicans are holding their caucuses first in Iowa," said Konfrst. "Every time a Republican candidate comes to Iowa, and visits the districts of one of my members, or one of my candidates, they're building an organization on the other side, and they are building enthusiasm and engagement among voters. That isn't going to change."
Party officials say they're committed to reforming the caucuses by separating the expression of presidential preference from the election of delegates. Rules and Bylaws Committee member Scott Brennan says the party proposes conducting the 2024 caucuses via non-present participation through mailed-in ballots. He says other states set a precedent for the mail format.
"In 2020, Nevada pioneered in-person early caucusing," said Brennan, "and North Dakota and Hawaii successfully caucused, and did a firehouse event by mail due to the global pandemic. It can be done, and we can do it very well."
Iowa Democrats propose the reforms in light of problems experienced during the last presidential caucuses. Issues with a reporting app on cell phones caused a delay in reporting the 2020 Democratic caucuses' results, forcing national party officials to consider a change in the primary or caucus schedule. Other states or territories vying to hold primaries or caucuses first include Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.