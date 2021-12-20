(Malvern) -- The fate of an iconic Malvern business is still undermined following two major disasters last week.
It's been one week since fire gutted the famed Mulholland Grocery Store on Malvern's Main Street. Then, last Wednesday's derecho inflicted a double blow, when high winds knocked down other portions of the structure. In a letter issued to residents Sunday, Malvern Mayor Fred Moreau announced that the building must be demolished due to the instability of its remaining walls, and to protect adjacent buildings that are at risk of collapse. Moreau says officials are aware that a water line is releasing water into the former grocery store's basement, which is undermining the foundation of surrounding buildings. At this time, city officials are unable to identify a safe method for stopping the flow of water while the building is standing. He adds saving adjoining businesses must be addressed over the desire to preserve a mural on one of the building's walls. Tom Mulholland has owned the 140-year-old business for the past 13-and-a-half years. In a recent interview with KMA News, Mulholland says the fire has been a blow not only to his business, but to the community in general.
"Malvern has been extremely blessed with all the great things that have happened to it," said Mulholland. "I hope that one way or the other, there will be a grocery store there to continue for our community, because any strong business brings customers in for all of the other businesses, also."
Malvern Bank and the Malvern Area Betterment Association have created an official donation account for those affected by the fire. Donations can be dropped off at Malvern Bank, with reference to the Go Fund Malvern account, or through the Go_Fund_Malvern account on Venmo. More information is available on the Malvernia.com Facebook page. A copy of the mayor's letter is available here: