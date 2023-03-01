(Shenandoah) -- A KMAland native hopes to bring a mix of science entertainment and education back to southwest Iowa next week.
A Shenandoah native and 1993 Shen High School graduate, Josh Denhart is making his homecoming appearance with his 32-foot stage production, The Amazing Chemistry Show, on Tuesday, March 7th. Following his graduation from Shenandoah, Denhart earned a degree in Chemistry Education from the University of Northern Iowa and a master's degree in Effective Instruction before receiving National Board Certification in young adult and adolescent science. Denhart began his chemistry show after a decade of teaching at Valley High School in West Des Moines and working as a children's pastor at Valley Church. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Denhart says he got the inspiration to start the show after an early love for science due to his father working as a veterinarian in Shenandoah along with impactful science teachers.
"They inspired me, encouraged me, answered all my questions, and I just love the periodic table -- how crazy is that," said Denhart. "So, I basically took my love for science and kind of an up front, manic personality and blended them together. It's kind of like when you mix some random chemicals together and out comes the Amazing Chemistry Show."
Denhart will be putting on the show four times on Tuesday, including performances for Shenandoah elementary, junior high, and high school students, followed by a final performance at 6:30 p.m. at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium.
Denhart says the show, which combines fire, explosions, foam, and liquid nitrogen all set to music, incorporates entertainment, education, and some of his personal Christian faith.
"During the school shows it'll be science, technology, engineering, and math and a message of character with a lot of hilarity and a lot of audience and kid involvement," Denhart explained. "Then in the evening show it will be presented with kind of a message of faith and hope through Christ. Really it's a fun combination of my two favorite things -- my faith and my love for the periodic table."
Denhart hopes the show can serve as a once-in-a-lifetime experience for students and families in an area that holds sentimental value to him.
"I'm very excited that my parents get to be there, and the different family, friends, and people that I knew back in my time in Shenandoah -- I'm quite excited about this particular event and made some space for this one," he said. "I'm just excited to have that surreal moment of coming back to my old home town."
The Amazing Chemistry Show is part of a more extensive Kidmin Science program Denhart started, which also includes three science vacation bible school courses. However, Denhart hopes the show can capture and cultivate students' interest in science.
"I think that we all can truly underestimate the power of a moment in time when somebody has an experience that inspires, motivates, and causes them to say 'wow, this is special, cool, and something that I hadn't thought about in my life," said Denhart.
For more information on The Amazing Chemistry Show, visit kidminscience.com. You can hear the full interview with Josh Denhart below: