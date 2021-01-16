(Red Oak) -- According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a Denison woman was arrested early Saturday morning on a driving while revoked charge.
Amy J. Ross, 55, was arrested following an investigation to a reported car in the ditch at Ironwood Avenue and 180th Street in Red Oak.
A check of Ross’ driving record indicated that her privilege to operate motor vehicles in the state of Iowa was revoked. Ross was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $1000 bond.