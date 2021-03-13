Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Rain. High 58F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 42F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.