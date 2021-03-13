(Jefferson City) -- By age five, nearly half of all children have at least one cavity, but in the last year, many kids' regular visits to the dentist have been interrupted because of the pandemic.
Dental offices have been shown to be some of the safest places, due to many of the health and disinfectant policies dentists have used for decades.
Dr. Jeff Dalin, media representative for Greater St. Louis Dental Society, noted some of the changes; fewer patients at a time, folks waiting in their cars instead of the waiting room, temperature checks, and COVID questionnaires.
"We don't want patients to stay away feeling that they're not in a safe environment," Dalin explained. "If they feel they're in an unsafe environment, by all means they should question what's going on and make sure that they are going to an office where they do totally feel safe."
Dr. Richard Gesker, chief dental officer for United Health Care, recommends cleaning a baby's gums with a soft cloth in warm water, then, around age two, using a soft-bristle toothbrush and a dab of fluoride toothpaste.
When a child's back teeth start coming in, he suggested it's time to teach them how to floss.
"This all promotes very good gum health, avoids gingivitis, prevents cavities," Gesker noted. "And it will also instill, really, oral health habits for lifelong dental health."
Dalin added people are having more dental problems than ever, and the biggest factor is stress. He's seen many broken teeth, sore jaws, headaches and cavities since the pandemic.
"Stress does cause problems with your teeth," Dalin pointed out. "One of the biggest problems is clenching and grinding, and people are really, really just wearing them down."
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention oral health data showed racial and income disparities for children and adults; whether it be because of access to dental insurance, transportation for dental appointments, time to take off work, or fluoridated water.