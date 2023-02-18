(KMAland) -- February is National Children's Dental Health Month, when dentists really try to get the word out about keeping your kids' teeth and gums healthy.
The American Dental Association has named this year's campaign "Brush, Floss, Smile!" Iowa is keeping up with the trend to make the dentist less scary for kids and easier on parents.
Ryan Hajek is a pediatric dentist in Council Bluffs who spends time teaching new parents about an especially dangerous threat to baby teeth that often goes undetected without regular dental care.
He said it's called dental caries, also known as baby-bottle rot.
"Children are either going to bed with a bottle of milk or juice or something like that and constantly having those sugars attack their teeth," said Hajek. "It essentially causes the teeth to decay at a rapid rate at an early age."
Hajek said baby-bottle rot is even more common in young children than asthma and other childhood illnesses and stresses early parental education to stop it.
Hajek said there is an increased focus on pediatric dentistry now, as the profession has shifted from reactive to proactive.
He said dentists work to prevent problems before they happen so kids don't develop bigger issues later in life as a result of poor childhood dental habits.
"Number one, brush their teeth when they come in," said Hajek. "Number two, as soon as they start getting those front teeth, you're going to want to work at weaning that middle-of-the-night feeding - and if you do feed, you are going to want to either wipe it with a towel or brush it lightly."
The American Dental Association recommends dental checkups every six months for kids and adults.