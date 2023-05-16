(Clarinda) -- A pair of physical altercations occurred at the Clarinda Correctional Facility earlier this month.
According to a release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, on Thursday, May 4, shortly after 9:10 a.m., a staff member was assaulted by an inmate following a class being conducted by the staff person. Authorities say the inmate approached the staff workstation and unexpectedly initiated the physical assault before personal safety defensive tactics were used by the staff member to prevent the incident from escalating further. Officials say multiple inmates in the area assisted the staff person before more staff arrived following a call for assistance and restrained the inmate.
Per the release, the staff member who was assaulted was assessed by institution medical professionals and suffered minor injuries. Authorities say the individual was also offered additional support services through a DOC staff support team following the incident.
Additionally, on Friday, May 5, around 2:20 a.m., officials say multiple staff members responded to a fight between two inmates in one of the facilities' living units. Upon arrival, authorities say the inmates refused to comply with multiple verbal directives to stop fighting and pepper spray was used before staff gained control of the two inmates. While restraining the inmates, officials say one continued to fight with staff and struck a correctional officer in the head causing minor injuries. However, authorities say the officer returned to their post following the incident.
The names of the individuals have not been released at this time and both altercations continue to remain under investigation.