(Hamburg) -- A poker run for later this month will help benefit the family of a fallen officer.
The benefit in honor of Fremont County Deputy Melvin Richardson is scheduled for July 30. Deputy Richardson was killed in a car accident in June. Nic Shearer, part of the benefit organizing team and a friend of Richardson, says the event is just one way they hope to honor Richardson's legacy.
"Melvin was somebody that would drop everything and help somebody," said Shearer. "He would do anything for anybody no matter what. He would drop what he was doing and help somebody that needed it."
The run will make stops at the different county fire stations throughout the afternoon. All vehicles and people are welcome to participate in the benefit.
All proceeds from the poker run will go to Deputy Richardson's wife and young children. Shearer says that they've already had an outpouring of support and donations from the community.
"It's really been incredible to see the community come together," said Shearer. "You can really tell how much Melvin touched everybody in the community by the way everybody is reacting to this benefit -- it's really been incredible."
Registration will be held at the Blue Moon Bar and Grill in Hamburg from 10-11 a.m. and wheels roll out at 11 sharp. Entrance is $20 per vehicle and there'll be a $50 winning hand. A freewill donation dinner is also scheduled from 5-7 p.m., followed by a live auction. More information about the poker run is available on the Melvin Richardson Benefit/Poker Run Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with Nic Shearer below.