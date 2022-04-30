(Glenwood) -- A Des Moines was arrested early Saturday morning following a short pursuit.
At approximately 1AM Saturday morning, Mills County Sheriffs arrested 39-year-old Andrew Lee Edwards of Des Moines. The Sheriffs Office had originally attempted to stop Edwards for speeding on Interstate 29. Edwards failed to comply, and continued northbound on I-29 for a short distance before stopping near the 40-mile marker.
During the short chase, Edwards was seen throwing a small bag out of his car window. The bag was recovered and identified as methamphetamine. Edwards had admitted to also swallowing a larger amount of methamphetamine during the pursuit, and was transported to Mercy Hospital for evaluation.
Edwards has been released back into police custody and faces charges of Eluding, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving while Barred and Obstructing Prosecution. Edwards also had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest including warrants out of Adel, Iowa for Harassment 1st degree and out of Benton County, Minnesota for Probation Violation.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Glenwood Police Department and Pacific Junction Rescue.