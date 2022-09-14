(Red Oak) -- A Des Moines man was arrested in Red Oak early Wednesday morning.
The Red Oak Police Department says 25-year-old Ali Rasheed Muhammad was arrested around 1:10 a.m. for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana 1st offense -- a serious misdemeanor. Authorities say Muhammad's arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Highway 48. Police say Muhammad was also cited for not having a valid drivers license and a registration violation.
Muhammad was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $1,000 bond.