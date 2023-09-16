(Red Oak) -- 2024 presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis is calling for action on the border and age limits for those wishing to run for president.
The Florida Governor visited the Montgomery County History Center in Red Oak Saturday morning for a meet and greet with supporters covering various topics but spent a reasonable amount of time criticizing the Biden Administration and past presidents for their handling of the U.S.-Mexico border. Calling it a day one issue, DeSantis says he would officially declare a national emergency on the border.
"We're going to mobilize resources, including our military to be at the border, we're going to stop the invasion and allow the bogus asylum claims because they can wait in Mexico and we will building a border wall, because I think it is important," said DeSantis. "The thing that I'm willing to do that other president's have not and even these candidates, we're going to hold these Mexican drug cartels accountable for what they are doing to our people. That means we will use deadly force against the Mexican drug cartels."
DeSantis, who recently won the Governors' race in Florida in 2022, is one of 12 candidates running for the Republican nomination, including former President Donald Trump. Saying it's no longer a border-state issue, DeSantis referenced recent comments from New York City Mayor Eric Adams, concerned about the recent influx of migrants.
"You actually have the mayor now of New York City, a liberal mayor, having to say that this open border is destroying the city because it is--you can't do this," said DeSantis. "We see just the sheer number of people is too much. Even if they're all legal, you can't absorb that many people coming into this country."
DeSantis also cited the border issue as one of the reasons for continued fentanyl overdoses in the U.S.
"We are having tens of thousands of our fellow citizens killed every year because of this poison, fentanyl, that is being put into our society," he said. "And it's being done deliberately by the Mexican drug cartels and by the Chinese who are giving them the pre-cursor chemicals to be able to walk in."
Meanwhile, on the campaign trail, DeSantis called for age limits for those wishing to run for president in the U.S. That comes as the Democratic incumbent Joe Biden sits at 80 years old and Trump, the current GOP front runner, is not far behind at 77 years old.
"Father time is undefeated--father time just works his will and that's the reality of the situation," DeSantis emphasized. "I think if the founders could be here today and they could witness this and then go back to Philadelphia in 1787, I think they would have put an age limit. Because, they have an age minimum and they realized you had to have a certain amount of maturity."
DeSantis feels a younger individual has a better shot at delivering eight years in the White House, which he says is needed to enact real change.
"The only way we turn around this country is to have a vigorous, energetic, no-nonsense, strong president ready on day one to blitz this bureaucracy, through what we need to with the Congress and not stop for eight years," he said. "We do need a two term president because one lame duck isn't going to cut it. You need a two-term president to really be foundational."
DeSantis also called for further legislation to increase the country's energy independence, called out both Republicans and Democrats for adding to the national debt, and floated the idea of term limits for U.S. Congress.