(Red Oak) -- At least one candidate seeking the Republican nomination for president is pointing at both political parties for the recent rise in prices nationwide.
On Saturday, 2024 GOP Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis visited the Montgomery County History Center in Red Oak. DeSantis is one of 12 candidates running in the Republican primary. But, the Florida Governor says both Republicans and Democrats are responsible for continuing to increase the national debt and federal spending.
"Both Democrats and Republicans have spent money, added to the debt, and fueled the inflation that we've seen," said DeSantis. "This country has added $6-to-8 trillion in debt just over the last five or six years and that was done with both parties in (Washington) D.C."
As a result, DeSantis says families have been feeling the impacts of inflation in various ways.
"Now, you get to cash register and it starts ringing up so high you have take to take things out because you're on a budget and then you've got to afford gas, which is going up and I think is going to go up a lot more with how things are going," DeSantis emphasized. "Then you talk about buying a home--wherever you were five years ago compared to now, the same home adjusted for inflation, your mortgage payment would be twice as much. How are you going to be able to raise a family when that's happening."
He also noted that the price for a new car, on average, has gone up 70% in the last five years. DeSantis also called for a balanced budget amendment to be made to the constitution and proposed term limits for members of Congress. DeSantis also touted his state's record of managing debt.
"Since I've been governor, we've actually paid down almost 25% of our state's total debt that it's accumulated for its entire history as a state and we run budget surpluses every year," said DeSantis. "I vetoed billions and billions of dollars in excessive spending to ensure I'm standing up for the taxpayers and that our state is built for the long haul. So, it can be done."
In terms of reducing prices, DeSantis promoted what he believes is a better energy policy and critiqued the Biden Administration for their recent move to cancel oil leases sold by the Trump Administration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska and a proposal banning drilling from 10.6 million acres inside the National Petroleum Reserve along the state's North Slope — about 40 percent of total acreage in the reserve.
"We could be the dominant power by a country mile with respect to energy," he said. "If that's the case, it's better for people because gas prices will lower, energy costs will be lower for businesses, and in the economy jobs will be plentiful. Our national security will be better--a strong and energy dominant America means a weaker China, a weaker Russia, a weaker Iran, and a weaker Venezuela."
Montgomery County was the 56th county that DeSantis had visited in Iowa since launching his campaign.