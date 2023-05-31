(Council Bluffs) -- A 2024 Republican presidential hopeful visited southwest Iowa early Wednesday afternoon.
"I have news for everybody -- our great American comeback starts by sending Joe Biden back to his basement in Delaware," said Florida Governor Ron Desantis.
Desantis stopped by Council Bluffs as part of the opening stint to his 2024 presidential campaign. Desantis stopped in Sioux City earlier Wednesday morning and is heading to Pella and Cedar Rapids to wrap up his Iowa tour. Speaking to a packed room at the Grass Wagon wedding venue, Desantis says Iowa and Florida are leading the charge in what he calls the "Great American Comeback."
"Florida and Iowa are working and some of these leftist states are failing and the policies explain everything," said Desantis. "I remember being up here a few months ago and someone had written something about 'man, Iowa is doing a lot of great stuff like Florida and they may be the Florida of the north.' But then I started to look and see all the good stuff (Iowa) is doing and I said, 'maybe Florida is the Iowa of the South.'"
However, Desantis faces a significant challenge in the GOP primary in former President Donald Trump, who announced his 2024 bid earlier this year and leads the Florida Governor in the polls. But, Desantis focused on policy Wednesday and touted the various legislative accomplishments in his state, ranging from parental choice in education to a six-week abortion ban bill.
"We've also been able to sign the heartbeat bill, one of the strongest pro-life pieces of legislation, and we enacted one of the largest expansions of parental school choice in the history of the United States with universal education savings accounts," he said. "We bolstered second amendment rights by enacting constitutional carry and we became the 26th state."
Post-secondary education was also a topic addressed during the event. Desantis says he believes in a school system prioritizing "education over indoctrination," calling for continued diversification of the educational opportunities available to individuals after high school graduation.
"Yes K-12 is important and beyond is important, but a four-year brick and ivy university is not the only way you can become successful -- in fact it's not the best way for many people," Desantis emphasized. "So we do a lot on vocational education and workforce education because you can go and become a truck driver now and Wal-Mart will hire you for $110,000."
The presidential candidate also extolled Florida's lack of a state income tax and offered the Iowans in attendance an insight into how the state has managed without it.
"Honestly, I get more tax money coming in from the visitors and the migration than if we had an income tax anyway," said Desantis. "So, even from a government perspective, with Illinois raising taxes or Massachusetts, it's counterproductive -- people leave the state when they're not treated well. So, it's much better to not have income tax like we have."
While not taking direct shots at his primary contenders, Desantis did outline what he believes should exemplify the future leader of the Republican party.
"Leadership is not about entertainment, it's not about virtue signaling, and it's not about the show," he said. "What the essence of leadership is is about producing results. That's what we've done in the state of Florida and I know that's what you guys have done here in Iowa."
After announcing his presidency last week on Twitter, Desantis opened his campaign trail in West Des Moines Tuesday night and will visit other early-voting states, including New Hampshire and South Carolina, later this week.