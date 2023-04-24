(Glenwood) -- The public is invited to attend a series of workshops this week regarding redeveloping the Glenwood Resource Center following its closure in 2024.
HDR, Incorporated out of Omaha, the consultant hired by the Iowa Economic Development Authority to guide the "re-imagining" of the 380-acre GRC facility, is hosting the series of workshops today (Monday) through Thursday from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the Meyers Building gymnasium on the GRC campus. Mills County Economic Development Director Andrew Rainbolt tells KMA News the re-design workshops will help contribute to a consensus-driven master plan in determining the facility's future.
"(HDR) has done a marketing assessment and we've got a steering committee that's been put together and gone through some visioning," said Rainbolt. "They've got a lot of input on the infrastructure, financing, and the political world -- we've done a lot of assessment there already. This is the time for the public to come out and give their input, vision, or ideas of what the campus can be."
Rainbolt adds the hope is to find several public uses that also preserve the over century-long presence the structures have had in the community. He says those attending the meeting can expect a review of the ongoing efforts before officials begin seeking public input.
"We'll get an overview of what's been happening so far and then we'll break out into smaller groups -- each of which will have their own either architect, designer, or maybe landscape architect," Rainbolt explained. "They'll have their own small group they can give their input to and the process will repeat itself over the course of this week."
Rainbolt says the designers plan to review the public input following each meeting. Ultimately, they hope the master plan can provide a visualization of what the campus looks like beyond 2024. While Glenwood School District officials are hopeful to be able to use some of the existing facilities, Rainbolt says many ideas are still very "high level," and several questions remain regarding the redevelopment of the property.
"There'll be some kind of phasing that comes out of it where we say, we can do a couple of buildings at a time that are redeveloped or maybe the infrastructure -- which is going to be a big issue," he said. "The infrastructure that serves those buildings, a lot of it is very old, and the campus is not set up to have individual metering of buildings which is something you would need to have for private investments so people can pay those bills."
He adds they are still in the early stages of what will be an extensive process. For additional project information, visit the project website at millscountyiowa.com/glenwood-resource-center-redevelopment-planning or send questions to connect@grcredevelopment.com.