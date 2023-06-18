(Lincoln) -- Nebraska children rank first in the nation for economic well-being in the Annie E. Casey Foundation's 2023 Kids Count Data Book, and eighth for overall child well-being.
Josh Shirk, research coordinator at Voices for Children of Nebraska, said the state's low unemployment rate plays a large part in this high economic ranking, but with child care costs absorbing roughly 10% of a couple's income and 31% of a single parent's income, Shirk argued the ranking does not tell the whole story.
"If more and more of your income is being sucked up by child care costs, then you're not really able to enjoy more of 'the good life' that you'd like to, here in Nebraska," Shirk pointed out. "It becomes harder for future generations to, as well."
In addition to working on solutions to help parents with these high costs, Shirk noted his organization and the Casey Foundation are focusing on improving the quality of life for child care workers. The Data Book shows the average wage for a U.S. child care worker last year was $13.71 an hour. Only 2% of professions pay their employees less.
Shirk added it is no surprise Nebraska children did not do as well in the education domain in this year's report.
"We saw the biggest declines in education (i.e. test scores), which makes sense, obviously, with the shutdowns during the pandemic, and graduation rates in Nebraska were affected as well," Shirk explained.
The number of Nebraska fourth graders who scored proficient or better in reading last year, at 34%, was down 3% from 2019. And the 31% of eighth-graders proficient in math was down 6%.
One result Shirk found most surprising is the percentage of children living in poverty nationwide did not increase from 2019 to 2021, despite the pandemic's disruptions. He argued it pointed to the effectiveness of the federal Child Tax Credit.
"What kind of effect would that have if we did it in normal circumstances?" Shirk asked. "We could really fight child poverty, and possibly end it, long term."
Leslie Boissiere, vice president of external affairs for the Annie E. Casey Foundation, also stressed the role federal programs played in the report's findings about child poverty.
"One 'good news' story is that the child poverty rate actually improved during the pandemic," Boissiere reported. "We believe this is in large part due to family-supporting policies that were put in place, including expansion of the Child Tax Credit, which, unfortunately, was not made permanent."