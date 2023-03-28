(Des Moines) -- State law enforcement agencies are pleased with Iowa legislators moving a bill forward aimed at reducing distracted driving.
By a 47-3 vote last week, the Iowa Senate approved Senate File 547, which primarily bans using cell phones behind the wheel without voice-activated or hands-free technology and sets up a fee structure. While texting while driving is illegal in Iowa, Iowa State Patrol District 3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault says drivers can still use their hand-held phone for calls and GPS directions. Those exceptions, he says, can make it more challenging to enforce texting and driving laws.
"So it makes it a really hard law the way it currently sits for us to enforce that, so we're extremely excited to hear they've passed it," said Devault. "There's already 30 states that have a similar hands-free bill that's already in place, so we think it's a step in the right direction to hopefully save quite a few lives out there on the roadway."
State law enforcement officials have been pushing legislatures to pass similar legislation for nearly four years. However, in previous sessions, bills have lacked sufficient support on the House Ways and Means Committee to advance.
However, Devault says distracted driving has become an increasing problem citing statistics from the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration that say over 32,000 people were killed in an accident involving distracted driving nationwide between 2011 and 2022.
"Obviously a cell phone in the hand we think is definitely occurring and we know that through our investigations," said Devault. "For someone to think about, the average person reading or responding to a text message -- if they do that while they're driving -- takes about five seconds. At 55 miles per hour, that's the length of a football field that that driver behind the wheel does not have all their focus or eyes down the road toward intersections or any oncoming traffic."
The bill also increases fines for distracted driving offenses, including texting, from $45 to $100. Additionally, if the violation results in a serious injury, the fine increases to $500 and $1,000 if the incident is fatal.
If someone can't afford or doesn't have a vehicle with communication capabilities built into it, Devault adds there are a couple of ways to make your vehicle "hands-free."
"They do sell after-market Bluetooth devices that you can hook up to your vehicle to make your vehicle hands free," he said, "or it's something as simple as a cell phone holder in your vehicle where you could just push answer and speak through the speaker that is already built into your cell phone while going down the roadways."
Devault adds that the increase in fines could indicate that lawmakers recognize the growing risks associated with distracted driving.
"Just as time goes on and you get into the young generations of drivers who have grown up with that cell phone in their hand starting at a very young age compared to some of the older drivers nowadays," Devault emphasized. "I just think this continues to be a problem that needs to be looked at and this is a step in the right direction."
The bill now heads to the House for consideration. However, it is still uncertain what support the legislation will receive from state representatives.