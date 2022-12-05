(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council has some unfinished business Tuesday night.
Meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, the council is expected to finalize development agreements with North Star Housing LLC--the company spearheading the Shenandoah Senior Villas project-- plus Community 1st Credit Union's facility at 603 South Fremont Street, Green Plains, Incorporated's proposed biocampus expansion--including its $50 million clean sugar facility--and MALOJA, LLC, the company spearheading the renovation of the former Johnson Brothers Mill building. Council members are also expected to act on a revision of the city's urban renewal plan to incorporate the Community 1st and Shenandoah Villa projects into city limits. Public hearings were held on all those items at the council's previous meeting two weeks ago. However, action was delayed because of a holdup in the Iowa Secretary of State's Office regarding annexing the Community 1st property. City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News action by Fremont County cleared the way for the annexation to move forward.
"We're still waiting on the secretary of state to confirm annexation," said Lyman. "But, the next day, the mayor and I went to the Fremont County Board of Supervisors, and they signed an agreement that allowed us to include it in our urban renewal plan, pending the annexation."
Lyman says the development agreements will assist all but one of the projects with tax increment financing.
"Three of these are all TIF rebates," said Lyman. "So, it's based on them actually paying taxes, so they'll have to still finish construction and pay for their taxes. So, it will be a year-ish before anybody sees these rebates on the Senior Villa, the Community 1st and the Green Plains one."
Council members also hold a public hearing Tuesday night on an amendment to the city's tax increment financing ordinance connected to the Johnson Brothers' Mill project and at least one other project. Other agenda items include the sale of the city-owned greenhouse at 1307 West Sheridan Avenue, a sewer rate adjustment, and Shenandoah Public Library's annual report.