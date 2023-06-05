(Diagonal) -- A KMAland student recently earned one of the nation’s most prestigious awards.
Alaina Whittington, a 2023 graduate of Diagonal High School, was awarded the U.S. Presidential Scholars Award.
The award was established in 1964 by President Lyndon B. Johnson and “‘recognizes and honors some of our nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors.”
“[Winning the award] was crazy,” Whittington said. “I didn’t quite believe it at first. I remember the long hours put into the essays and all the questions to get me to that point. I just thought being a semifinalist was great enough and I was happy with that. Then they emailed me [saying I won] and I was a bit shocked.”
Whittington received a nomination for the award from faculty at Diagonal High.
“My principal and one of my teachers had nominated me clear back in October,” Whittington said. “Once they kind of screened my nomination through, only about 5,000 or 6,000 kids got selected and I was selected to apply.”
It isn’t often someone from a school of Diagonal’s size, which houses less than 200 students from grades kindergarten through 12, brings home an award of this magnitude.
Whittington, however, believes her time spent within a small school, and the opportunities elsewhere, actually helped her to attain such a monumental accomplishment.
“It’s been really great to be at a small school,” Whittington said. “I’ve had the chance to go over to Mount Ayr Community schools for some elective classes and then I’ve also taken classes through Southwestern Community College during high school, which really helps because I’m going into college with college credits, so that’s really nice.”
Click below to hear the full interview with Whittington from the KMA Morning Show.