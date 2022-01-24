(Des Moines) -- The USDA is offering assistance to farmers after the December tornadoes in Iowa.
Executive Director for the Iowa Farm Service Agency Matt Russell joined the KMA Morning Show recently to give more information about what the USDA is offering farmers.
Russell stresses the importance of contacting your local office immediately.
“This is really a bigger conversation about disaster programs in USDA,” Russell said. ”I think we were over 60 tornadoes in Iowa that I think it was December 15 are right there, the middle of December. The top-line messages if you'd have if you have a disaster situation on your farm, make sure you're contacting your county office, you know that your county service center that's, that's really the first thing so that you are you're talking to someone about what's happened on your farm and you're setting yourself up to be, you know, potentially eligible for things that are coming in.”
Russell says there may be more offered from Congress or the USDA.
“Get in there and talk to your county office to see what might be available. And then it also puts you in line if something else comes down Congress or USDA moves something forward,” Russell explained. “We saw that in 2020, with the derecho, as well. We saw things roll out over a period of time.”
For more information, Russell says to contact your county office.
You can view the full press release and hear the full interview with Russell below.