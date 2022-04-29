(Hamburg) -- Hamburg officials eagerly await the completion of a major flood protection project.
Ground was broken in May of last year on an expansion of the famed Ditch 6 levee located along Highway 333. City and state officials pushed raising the levee eight feet to provide the community an extra buffer against future flooding of the Missouri River. Floodwaters from the swollen river overtopped the levee in March, 2019, and consumed all but the community's northern quadrant. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Hamburg Mayor Cathy Crain says 99% of the expansion is completed--but issues with the railroad are holding up the remaining 1%.
"We're kind of held up right now due to a railroad easement," said Crain. "But, we think we will be completed in May or June of this year."
Crain says the city has dealt with other delays in that project and others. For example, the mayor says construction on two new water wells for the city that began last fall won't be completed until May 15th. And, demolition of 63 FEMA property buyouts is expected to be finished in June. City officials also await the completion of the Colonial Theater's renovation.
"Because our phase one includes $18.6 million in grants," she said, "we've had to live with disappointment, because we are living with other people's time lines, and other people's budgets."
In addition, Crain says city officials seek grant funding for an additional levee project located south of the community, designed to provide extra fortification.
"This levee would connect from the Ditch 6 levee to the Nishnabotna levee," said Crain. "Our levee system would now be a U-shape. The governor is in complete support of this. We were able to prove how badly we needed this through the Flood Center, and Dr. Larry Weber. We're now in a position where we're trying to determine funding--whether it's legislative, federal or flood recovery."
One additional post-flood development is the location of nine new businesses in Hamburg within the past year. You can hear the entire interview with Cathy Crain here: