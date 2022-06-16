(Des Moines) -- Students from around Iowa, including some from KMAland, are being recognized for their theatrical talents this weekend.
Saturday, June 18 the Des Moines Civic Center is hosting the Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards Showcase. The event put on by the Des Moines Performing Arts recognizes schools and students throughout the state for their contributions to the theater. The weekend sees actors, dancers, and musical performers come together to create a spectacular display. Director of Communications for Des Moines Performing Arts Jonathan Brendemuehl says seeing everything come together and being able to acknowledge these young performers is a striking experience.
"I don't think there's a night I enjoy more in my job than watching the showcase," said Brendemuehl. "The heart that is just on display as these students take to the stage and show off their talent and support one another. That's another really key element to this -- that these students are celebrating their fellow musical theater enthusiasts from across the state."
A cast of professional talent will be on hand to direct the students and help them continue to improve their skills. In addition to the showcase, one male and one female performer will be chosen to partake in the "Triple Threat Program." The winners have the chance to travel to a 10-day, immersive Broadway program in New York that culminates in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards.
This weekend's showcase is one in a trio of components that the DMPA uses to acknowledge and promote the theater to Iowa high schools. Over the course of the year, Brendemuehl says they work to provide schools resources such as professional guidance to grow their musical theater programs.
"We recognized that schools needed to be celebrated for the great musical theater programs they're putting on," said Brendemuehl. "In order to do that, we send professional adjudicators out to schools across the state to provide feedback for these schools so that they can continue to grow. Then throughout the year, we offer learning opportunities for both the students and the educators."
Brendemuehl mentions that overall, the program's goal is to help make the arts more accessible to students interested in pursuing them.
"We understand that while we present world-class art, we want to also make sure that it's reaching students across the state," said Brendemuehl. "So, the Iowa High School Musical Theater Award does exactly that. It's really at the core of celebrating performing arts, and making that part of all Iowan's lives."
Additional information about the Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards and tickets for Saturday's event can be found at dmpa.org. A live broadcast of the showcase will also be aired on Iowa PBS. You can hear the full interview with Director of Communications for Des Moines Performing Arts Jonathan Brendemuehl below.