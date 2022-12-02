Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 13F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 13F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.