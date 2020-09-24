(Council Bluffs) — Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources formal broke ground on a $3.3 million campground project at Lake Manawa State Park Thursday.
The new site is the culmination of years of work by the DNR, plus local, state and national organizations to replace the now-defunct campground near the park’s beach and Dreamland Playground. Todd Coffelt is DNR Parks, Forest and Preserves Bureau Chief. He says the new campground will include 40 full hook-up, concrete sites with a central shower and restroom facility.
"RVs are bigger than they used to be, which means they need more turning radius and layout area," said Coffelt. "When a family comes here, regardless of what type of unit -- tents, pup tents, big tents, RVs, trailers -- they can come here and they will have room for their experience. They won't be able to hear the person next to them. They won't be packed in here. It's spread out. It's an upper-end campground."
One of the groups who spearheaded the project was the Lake Manawa Friends Group. Group President Tom Braddy credited the numerous people who made the idea come to fruition.
"It started with an idea from the folks at the DNR who stuck with and so did the group and others here within the community," said Braddy. "We did not just put a bandaid on the old campground. We got something in the right place. All you need to do is look to the campground here, walk around the corner and look at the beach and look how close you are to the lake. We're going to have a lot of beautiful sunsets out of this campground."
The announcement of the new campground comes during a milestone year for the Iowa State Park system, which celebrates its centennial in 2020. Iowa DNR Director Kayla Lyon says the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated how important of an asset state parks are to Iowans.
"We know that our state parks have been important to Iowans and out-of-state visitors alike for the past 100 years," said Lyon. "That's why we celebrate, connect and inspire through our Parks 2020 celebration, ensuring these beautiful areas with endless opportunities are around for the next 100 years."
Because of the pandemic, the DNR says there has been a huge uptick in park usage around the state. Coffelt says the state parks have seen one million more users than average through the first half of the year.
"We want to keep the momentum going for that," said Coffelt. "We've learned what it means if we are going to have crowded parks, what we need to focus on for priorities and how to accommodate that. We managed it at a busy level, but now that we've had more than ever before, it really taught us what our strengths were and some areas we can improve as well. That's what we look forward to."
Work on the new campground is expected to be completed by September 2021 by Carley Construction of Council Bluffs. Funding for the new site comes from the Parks and Institutional Roads Fund, the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund and state capital infrastructure funds.