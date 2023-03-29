(Creston) -- Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials are investigating the release of wash water from an livestock trailer wash in Union County Tuesday afternoon.
Officials say a broken check valve from the Iowa Select Farms trailer wash facility caused approximately 5,000 gallons of wash water to overflow into the ground. The wash water reached an unnamed tributary connecting to Sevenmile Creek. However, officials say there was no fish kill because the unnamed tributary is currently dry. DNR officials say Iowa Select staff took action, including flushing and pumping the wash water out of the area south of Highway 34 and downstream of the unnamed tributary to prevent wash water from reaching Sevenmile Creek.
The DNR will continue to monitor clean up efforts and consider appropriate enforcement action.