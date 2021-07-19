(Elliott) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are monitoring a diesel fuel spill into the Tarkio River near Elliott.
The DNR says authorities responded to an accident Sunday night three miles east of Elliott. Authorities say a truck lost control and entered the river due to a broken axle. The truck -- which is owned by Decker Trucking of Fort Dodge -- leaked diesel fuel into the river for nearly four hours before being removed.
The Elliott Fire Department placed absorbent booms at multiple places along the river to collect the fuel. After drywall is removed from the ditch, DNR officials say they will evaluate the soil to see if it needs to be excavated and monitor cleanup activities.