(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials report a small wastewater discharge in Council Bluffs.
The Iowa DNR says a plugged sewer line at the Conagra Brands facility in Council Bluffs Wednesday morning caused wastewater to overflow, eventually reaching Mosquito Creek. Officials estimate 100 gallons of domestic sewage ran into a storm drain, then entered Mosquito Creek near the intersection of Harry Langdon Boulevard and Iowa Highway 92.
While Conagra staff stopped the flow immediately after discovering the overflow, the Iowa DNR recommends keeping children and pets out of the affected part of the creek for the next 24-48 hours.
DNR officials will monitor clean-up efforts and consider appropriate enforcement action.