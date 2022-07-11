(KMAland) -- Pheasant hunting in much of Iowa saw large increases last year, and hunters could be looking at another successful year this fall.
According to a small game survey by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, pheasant numbers in 2021 spiked to the highest they've been in over a decade. The findings confirm what many hunters around the state witnessed during last year's season. Todd Bogenschutz, an upland wildlife research biologist with the DNR, says there were a few factors that played into the bountiful harvest.
"We had a pretty decent winter and we had really good spring weather during the nesting season last year," said Bogenschutz. "Upland gamebirds do pretty good when we're on the dry and warm side in the spring. So, we thought we'd have a really good nesting season and the roadside counts showed that and the hunters confirmed it last fall."
Close to 400,000 birds were bagged last fall -- an increase of over 100,000 from the previous year. The final tallies landed right where many in the DNR expected them to be based off roadside counts. The majority of jumps occurred in the northern portions of the state. However, roughly the bottom third of Iowa didn't see quite the same, which Bogenschutz attributes to some tough winter stretches.
"We had pretty bad snow and ice across southern Iowa in the winter of '18-'19 which really knocked our populations down," said Bogenschutz. "The following year, '19-'20, was an average winter, but basically the populations didn't really rebound. In the winter after that in 2021 was another tough winter, so it knocked our counts down even further."
While the southern region of the state had a lower year in 2021, Bogenschutz expects that to change in 2022.
"This past winter looks pretty good," said Bogenschutz. "Statewide, we were about 10 inches below normal and southern Iowa was part of that trend. Spring this year has been pretty good, we still expect decent reproduction. With all the hens coming through the winter in good shape, I expect even our counts in southern Iowa this year are probably going to show some increases."
Additional information about this year's roadside counts will be made available on the Iowa DNR's website near the middle of September. Todd Bogenschutz made his comments on the KMA "Morning Show," which you can hear below.