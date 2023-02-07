(Anita) – Officials from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Tuesday responded to a sewage overflow in Anita.
According to the DNR, city officials in Anita notified DNR staff of a sewage overflow in the 200 block of Michigan Avenue, which was discovered around 5:30 p.m. Monday. The overflow occurred about 75 yards north of the residence after a sewer collection system under Turkey Creek became blocked.
The DNR says approximately 50 gallons of sewage backed up into the residential basement and around 250 gallons of sewage was estimated to have reached Turkey Creek. City staff cleared the obstruction Monday night and spread lime to kill bacteria. DNR officials say no further action is needed at this time.