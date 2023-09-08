(KMAland) – Pheasant hunters in southwest Iowa can expect to see more birds out this year.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recently released the results of its annual August Roadside Survey, which provides data on population numbers for several species. Todd Bogenschutz is an upland wildlife research biologist with the DNR. He says the annual survey covers all parts of the state.
"We have about 220 routes statewide," said Bogenschutz. "So, we drive over 6,000 miles of roads. We basically ask staff to record all the pheasants, quail, cottontails, jackrabbits and partridge that they see on the routes."
According to the survey, the southwest and northeast parts of the state had the biggest increases in pheasant populations. Bogenschutz pointed to a couple of reasons for the increases.
"We had really good increases in the northeast and down in the southwest part of Iowa," said Bogenschutz. "In southern Iowa, we didn't have a lot of winter, so I knew we'd probably have pretty good carryover. We were a bit drought-y, but generally that tends to be good when you talk pheasant production. We saw nice increases in the southwest and northeast."
The southwest part of the state saw a 146% increase in pheasants counted by the survey. Bogenschutz says the increase bodes well for hunters this fall and winter.
"Down in the southwest part of Iowa, we had the best counts we've seen from an overall average since 2007," said Bogenschutz. "It's definitely a nice bump up there. I think hunters will see a few more birds there than they did last year."
While southwest Iowa saw a large increase in the number of pheasants, Bogenschutz says it still lags behind other parts of the state in terms of overall numbers.
"Last year, we averaged around five pheasants per route in the southwest," said Bogenschutz. "This year, we're averaging 13, so that's over a 100% increase. I think that bodes well for the hunters down in that part of the state. But if you go up toward Spirit Lake in northwest Iowa, we're averaging almost 40 birds per route, which is much higher than what we're seeing down in the southwest."
In addition to pheasants, the survey noted a 43% increase in the statewide population of partridge, a 13% decrease in quail population and a 1% decrease in cottontail population. The full survey results can be found on the DNR’s website.
You can hear the full interview with Bogenschutz below.