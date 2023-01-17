(KMAland) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources say elk sightings in western and central Iowa are increasing year-by-year.
According to the DNR, most sightings are reported in the fall and are picking up in frequency. Doug Chafa is a wildlife biologist with the DNR's Missouri River Wildlife Unit in Western Iowa. He says the history of elk in Iowa dates back to before the state was settled.
"There were definitely elk in Iowa prior to settlement," said Chafa. "They were not super prevalent, but more occasional. They would have been associated with some of the river valleys and the wooded edges across the state."
Chafa credits the uptick in sightings to additional trail cameras and other devices capturing images of the large creatures.
"In the last two or three years it seems like there's been a steady uptick in sightings," said Chafa. "Some of that is due to technology with the trail cameras capturing those even when hunters aren't out in their tree stands or when farmers aren't harvesting grain. There's been a few individual animals coming into western Iowa."
Most of the sightings tend to be young males and occur in the fall, which coincides with the elk rut in other areas. Chafa says the DNR is currently not sure where the elk are coming from.
"There are wild elk populations in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Colorado, so they are around us," said Chafa. "One of the things Wildlife Veterinarian Dr. Rachel Ruden is wanting to work with the public on is if we have one of these wandering elk, if it's possible to collect a fecal sample or -- if the animal ends up dead -- a muscle tissue sample so we can do some DNA investigation to see if we can determine where they're coming from."
While the sightings have been increasing, elk interactions with humans have been minimal. This fall, an elk was hit and killed on Interstate 80 and another was found dead off of Highway 20 east of Sioux City. In 2019, a vehicle hit and killed an elk in Nodaway County in northwest Missouri. Chafa encourages the public to report any elk sightings to local DNR officials.
"We try to keep track of where they are at," said Chafa. "Pictures are great, because then you can differentiate different animals. Sometimes you don't know. You might see an elk and it had antlers, but it could be two different bulls, so we love the pictures and we love interacting with the public or the hunters that happen to see one."
Adult elk can weigh between 750-800 pounds and are three-to-four times as large as a white-tailed deer. Elk are a protected species in Iowa and carry a $1,000 fine if illegally killed. The full interview with Chafa can be heard below.