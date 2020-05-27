(Des Moines) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources say campers over the Memorial Day weekend complied with COVID-19 restrictions, for the most part.
Last week, the Iowa DNR opened modern restrooms, shower facilities and cabins in state parks in time for the Memorial Day weekend -- traditionally one of the busiest times for campgrounds around the state. DNR Public Information Officer Alex Murphy says there were only a few instances of campers gathering in groups larger than 10.
"We just remind everyone to not gather in groups over 10," said Murphy. "We just had a few groups that started to gather in groups of larger than 10. Our staff used that as an educational tool. We did not write any citations that I'm aware of. We do that because that is our last resort. We like to educate people first, and we've never had an instance yet where we haven't gone up to groups that are gathered larger than 10 and talk to them why they cannot in those groups, because of social distancing rules and they disperse and abide by those rules. If not, we will issue citations or another effort."
As part of COVID-19 regulations at campsites, only campers with overnight reservations are allowed on campgrounds with only six occupants per campsite. Murphy says DNR staff is attempting to enforce all of the new regulations to the best of their ability.
"It's personal responsibility because we can only do so much and we can't control every single thing that every person does," said Murphy. "That's the same with anyone across the state. We all have to take personal responsibility. If we're going to go to these areas and enjoy them, then we need to do that safely and responsibly, otherwise, we're going to have to look at other options. We really don't want to do that. We want to keep these parks and other areas and campgrounds open to all of our guests."
While cabin rentals are now allowed at state parks, the DNR will no longer provide dishes, pots, pans or silverware. Murphy says this allows DNR staff to focus their time on other cleaning activities.
"That creates a lot of extra cleaning and time for our staff, so it's just easier if everybody takes a tote and packs those from home and takes those along," said Murphy. "Also, that ties into when you're going to some of our parks to just hike for the day or just sit at a picnic table and enjoy the day. Take your own hand sanitizer and any personal hygiene products that you would need, because our staff are trying to stock those restrooms and other areas, but we just always suggest that everyone bring what they need from home just to be safe."
The latest closure information related to Iowa State Parks can be found at the DNR website.