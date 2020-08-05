(West Lake Okoboji) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are seeking the public's help in solving a hit-and-run boating accident in Okoboji.
The DNR says a Spirit Lake man was traveling northbound on West Lake Okoboji near Manhattan Point around 10:30 p.m. when he was hit by another boat. The man -- 52-year-old Vaughn Wickman -- was taken to a local hospital for injuries.
DNR Conservation Officers and local law enforcement attempted to locate the boat involved using a drone, but were unsuccessful. Anyone with information is urged to contact the DNR at (712) 260-1018.