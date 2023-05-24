(Des Moines) -- Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials are investigating recent discoveries of dead bluegill and crappie in KMAland lakes.
Dead fish were recently reported at Pony Creek Lake in Mills County and Little River Watershed Lake in Decatur County. Chris Larson is fisheries supervisor for the DNR. Larson tells KMA News the fish kills are due to what he calls "spawning stress."
"When we see this this time of year," said Larson, "it's typically spawning stress. This is the time of the year where crappie are spawning. They're actually getting to the tail end of the spawn, so they've been guarding nests and fighting off other males, and kind of attacking each other. And, those wounds can cause some infection sometimes on weaker fish. The same thing's happening with bluegill now--because they're starting to spawn, as well."
Larson says spawning stress is caused by a number of factors--including changes in water temperature, water quality and availability of food. He says it's not unusual to see fish kills in area lakes during springtime.
"We typically see this almost every year," he said. "Not at the same lake every year. It kind of moves around. If there's some overcrowding going on in a lake, and some water quality issues, we tend to see it there. But, it's obviously not to be a concern to the overall fish population."
Despite the fish kills, Larson says anglers shouldn't be deterred. He says there's still plenty of fish in area lakes.
"Typically, in an Iowa lake, one acre of water in an Iowa lake or pond can support 1,500 to 2,250 bluegills per acre of water," said Larson. "So, if you see 200 dead fish on a 50-acre lake, it's very miniscule to the overall population. So, there's going to be no harm. And, obviously the few fish that do die leave more food for the other fish to eat. They're going to grow better, get more healthy--things like that."
Anyone wishing to report a fish kill in other area lakes should call the DNR's 24-hour spill line at 515-725-8694--especially if they see other species of fish that are dead.