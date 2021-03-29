(Riverton) -- Producers aren't the only KMAland residents with springtime controlled burning tasks.
Since the early 1970s, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has used prescribed burns as a land management tool. DNR officials define prescribed burns as "a way to improve wildlife habitat or meet some other specific land management goal by purposely burning an area." DNR Wildlife Biologist Matt Dollison described the precautions taken during scheduled burns in a recent interview on the "Outdoors in KMAland" segment of KMA's "AM in the AM" program. Dollison says two important factors are used to determine whether to burn. The first is wind speed.
"So, we're looking for greater than 5 mph," said Dollison, "because if it's less than 5 mph, a dead calm day, you can actually get a lot of variability in what wind you do get. So, it's kind of unpredictable. We like to have at least 5 mph, generally, depending on the unit.
"But then, the top wind speed is 15-to-20 mph. We can get up to 20 mph in units where we have really good fire breaks, or whatever's downwind is not going to burn, things like that," he added.
Generally, Dollison says prescribed burning won't take place with wind speeds over 20 mph. The other important factor is relatively humidity.
"The range we shoot for is basically about 30% up to 60%," he said. "If the relatively humidity gets much over 60%, generally, the grass won't burn--it's just a waste of your time. We don't even try to burn if it's much over 60%."
He says burning is avoided with relatively humidity of less than 30%.
"Less than 30% is where you start to have a lot more active fire," said Dollison, "where it will spot fire more, and jump over your lines. So, it just gets a little bit sketchy to be burning if you get less than that."
For example, Dollison says the DNR was NOT responsible for a wildfire taking place last March near Thurman.
"Last spring, in March, there was a wildfire at the Possum Hollow Wildlife Management Area just south of Thurman," he said. "That would have been the worst day in the area to do a prescribed burn. It was, like, 30-to-40 mph winds, with 15% relative humidity. A red flag day is what they call it. We would never burn on a day like that."
Dollison says the number of days the DNR burns vary, depending on the seasons.
"Some seasons will have a number of great days, where you get right into the prescription," said Dollison, "with some rains every now and then that keep you out of burn bans, things like that. Then other years, it's rainy the whole time. You get a really limited window. So, you don't get in as many acres burned. But, we prioritize that really high right now. That's number one. If it's a good day to burn, we're going to be burning."
While spring is the major burning season for most DNR agencies, Dollison says some prescribed fires take place in the fall. You can hear the full interview with Matt Dollison here: