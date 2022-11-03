(Ames) -- While the harvest is wrapping up across KMAland, field fires are still a danger.
That's why the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is urging producers to take precautions to prevent post-harvest fires. Gail Kantack is wildland fire supervisor with the DNR's forestry and fire program. Kantack tells KMA News the conditions the extended drought makes conditions ripe for field fires.
"A couple of weeks ago, we had some high fire activity," said Kantack. "We are experiencing now--and have been for a lot of the summer--low relative humidity, warm temperatures. And, if we get either some moderate winds or some high winds across all those fuels, and as we hit frost and harvest, we have a lot of dead and dying vegetation, and right now, a lot of harvested crop residue, as well."
Kantack recommends a number of steps to keep farms "firewise"--such as keeping equipment clean.
"Clean your equipment up really good," she said. "Make sure there's no defined dust particles and things that can catch fire. Also, if you can run a strip of tillage around your home properties or between fields that have a lot of heavy fuels on them, that would help with a fire break. Just be really alert to all that possible fire activity."
Another tip is serving grain storage and drying equipment.
"We don't want all of your hard work to go up in smoke," said Kantack. "Make sure that your grain storage equipment is well maintained. Don't leave a light on in the bin that would happen to catch that corn and bean crop on fire. Again, protect your investment in all your crops as much as you can."
And, Kantack recommends handling hay properly. Kantack also reminds KMAland residents to call 911 immediately in case of a field fire.