(KMAland) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is returning this year with a program giving families the chance to win prizes and park visits.
Through October 31, the 2022 Iowa State Park Passport encourages outdoor lovers to travel and explore the more than 60 of Iowa's scenic getaways. All it takes to get started is downloading the free passport mobile app and checking in whenever visiting a participating park. On the KMA "Morning Show," Julie Tack of the Iowa DNR says the program has been widely popular since it began.
"It's just been one of those programs that people really loved," said Tack. "It's a way for families to explore the state and do it in a fun way. We launched it in 2020, and in the last two years we've had almost 22,000 people sign up for the passport. Of those people, they checked in to parks and forests more than 43,000 times."
Each check in counts as an entry into the giveaway. Prizes include discount camping rates, free shirts, magazine subscriptions, and gift baskets. A grand prize of a three-night cabin stay at Pine Lake State Park is also up for grabs.
Many parks across Iowa saw big jumps in attendance during 2020 as people looked for different ways to stay busy. As other attractions start to open back up, Tack says they're still seeing good numbers.
"The numbers are a little lower than last year, simply because the weather was not as favorable in those early months of April and May," said Tack. "But definitely we're still seeing big crowds and parks and forests being a really popular place for people to spend their time outdoors."
To learn more about the available gifts or to download the passport app, visit iowadnr.gov/stateparks. You can hear the full interview with Julie Tack of the Iowa DNR below.