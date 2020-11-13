(Red Oak) -- It's official--the Red Oak School District will remain in remote learning through Thanksgiving weekend.
In a letter on the district's website Thursday, Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz announced that the Iowa Department of Education has granted the district's request to provide remote instruction at Inman Elementary School and Red Oak Junior-Senior High School through November 24th. In granting this request, Lorenz says the department "acknowledged the reasonableness of temporarily providing primarily remote learning based on public health conditions in the building or district.” Currently, the district plans to resume face-to-face instruction in all buildings on Monday, November 30th.
Earlier this week, the Red Oak School Board approved the request for remote learning to the DOE in a special meeting. During that meeting, Lorenz says the district's support staff will stay busy while the buildings are closed.
“One of the things we want to make sure that we do,” said Lorenz, “is not have a negative financial impact on people. So, during this temporary period, we do have work for all of our hourly staff, and that is going to include a variety of things, such as cleaning and sanitizing facilities, assisting with meal distribution, supporting child care. We’ve also got a list of maintenance projects that we would like to get completed, then just other things that come up.
“So, we’re pretty confident that we can keep people busy, and not put them in a bad spot,” he added.
Earlier this week, school officials listed the district's absentee rate at 13.7%--well above the 10% rate required for applying for a remote learning only format. The state's COVID-19 tracker page Friday listed Montgomery County's 14-day positivity rate at 23.8%.