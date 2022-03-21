(Sidney) -- A Hastings woman is accused of stealing a dog in Mills County.
Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says 26-year-old Jaymie Ilene Rowe was arrested early Sunday evening for 2nd degree theft, possession of a controlled substance--methamphetamine, 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Shortly before 7 p.m., the sheriff's office received a report of a dog stolen from a residence in Mills County. Deputies were called to Dollar General Store in Sidney, when the owner tracked the dog. Authorities then made contact with Rowe in possession of the dog, and placed her under arrest. The dog was returned to the owner unharmed.
Rowe is being held in the Fremont County Jail on $6,300 bond. The Mills County Sheriff's Office assisted in the case. Other charges are pending.