(Des Moines) -- KMAland lawmakers are among those supporting a bill passing the Iowa House this week making permits to buy or carry concealed weapons optional.
State Representative Cecil Dolecheck joined all other House Republicans in voting in favor of House File 756, which would eliminate Iowa's requirement for a permit from a local sheriff to purchase a handgun. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, the Mount Ayr Republican says the bill is a step in protecting Iowans' Second Amendment rights.
"Whether you live in a city or a rural area, your right to keep and bear arms is essential," said Dolecheck. "The House is committed to protecting that. I think House File 756 will improve public safety. It will ensure a law-abiding citizen can protect themselves immediately. It does tie up some loopholes on private sales--which people tried to tell us that wasn't the case. It will allow law enforcement officers now to carry a weapon on school grounds--whether they're on duty or off duty in that case--in some of the larger areas."
Dolecheck, however, says the bill won't eliminate background checks.
"It does not eliminate background checks, as some people have tried to say," he said. "Actually, it will probably end up in more background checks, because anytime you purchase a firearm, you will be required to do a background check from a dealer."
He says reaction from law enforcement officials he and other lawmakers have talked to has been varied.
"Some were supportive," said Dolecheck. "Most of them were supportive in my area. Some across the state, as Representative (Steven) Holt formatted that bill, and talked to numerous individuals in meetings, and so on, they were mixed. But the majority, according to him, were supportive of what we were doing, and the measure that we were taking."
Other southwest Iowa Republican House members supported the measure, including Jon Jacobsen, Tom Moore, Dave Sieck, Brent Siegrist, and Ray "Bubba" Sorensen. Democrat Charlie McConkey voted against it. Senate legislators are currently working on their own version of the bill. You can hear the full interview with Cecil Dolecheck on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.