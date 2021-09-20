(Mount Ayr) -- KMAland legislators have some big decisions to make ahead of next year's general elections.
Those decisions are pending the approval of a final version of the state's congressional and legislative redistricting map, based on 2020 census figures. Lawmakers have been reviewing the maps since the Legislative Services Agency released the first draft late last week. Among other things, the map puts Fremont, Montgomery, Mills and Pottawattamie counties into the 4th congressional district currently represented by Congressman Randy Feenstra, while Page, Adams, Taylor, Ringgold and Union counties are included in the 3rd congressional district where Congresswoman Cindy Axne is based. In addition, 61 state senators or representatives have been placed in the same legislative districts. State Representative Cecil Dolecheck discussed the first map's impact on legislative districts on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning.
"I know there's several areas where some senators and representatives that got thrown together with such a large district," said Dolecheck. "We've got to decide is it still the best, or is it not so good to have one large congressional district representing almost all of rural Iowa, and the rest broke up, or do you try to find something else that maybe combines rural and urban in the same districts."
Under the initial version, Dolecheck is placed in the Iowa House's new 23rd district. In addition to counties included in his current district--Page, Ringgold and Taylor--Dolecheck's new district also contains all of Adams County and the western half of Union County. The Mount Ayr Republican says he'll wait until the map is finalized before deciding whether to run for another term in the 2022 general elections.
"I'll make the decision when I talk with my family and my constituents," he said. "I've had a great run, and I've enjoyed it very much, representing southwest Iowa. We'll make a decision after we vote on a final map."
Lawmakers will vote on the proposed redistricting in a special legislative session October 5th. If the first map is rejected, the Legislative Services Agency will have at least three weeks to develop a second version to send back to legislators.
"If we decide to reject that map," said Dolecheck, "basically, then it would go to the (Iowa) Supreme Court now. The Supreme Court gave us until December to be able to decide, but there wouldn't be time if we reject the second map for the LSA to prepare a third map. If you rejected the second map, well then basically you're telling the Supreme Court, 'well, you decide whether you like the first map or the second map the best, because those would be your two choices.'"
Dolecheck, however, stresses there will be no gerrymandering of the districts based on any Iowa Supreme Court decision. You can hear the full interview with Cecil Dolecheck here:
A copy of the first legislative redistricting map is provided here: