(Des Moines) -- State Representative Cecil Dolecheck is among the supporters of a bill recently passing the Iowa Legislature mandating students return to the classrooms for education.
Governor Kim Reynolds recently signed the measure, which requires each school district to offer a 100% in-person learning option for parents whose children previously received instruction via remote learning. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Dolecheck says he agrees with the governor that the best place for students is in school districts--even as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
"I've always felt the best situation for students to learn is in-person learning," said Reynolds. "There are some students who do very well with the virtual learning or the on-line learning. But, the majority of our students, as far as interaction and having discussions, and having teachers present to ascertain whether students need help or not is the best setting."
Dolecheck says the bill was aimed at urban districts who pushed back at the governor, and maintained virtual learning as the only option available for students.
"I understand their position--it is a local control issue," he said. "So, I think it's time we moved on at this point, and worry about supporting those students and teachers, and everybody else doing the mask-up. Our schools across southern Iowa were back in-person, and doing the mask mandate, and going by CDC guidelines. Things were going extremely well."
The Mount Ayr Republican, however, says provisions for remote learning should be maintained, especially for snow day situations, where instruction can continue when winter weather closes buildings. He says that's one of the reasons for passing an expanded rural broadband initiative for rural areas.
"I've had some students across my district (who have said) that it's really slow to keep up with lessons, and get immediate feedback," said Dolecheck. "It helps to drive the completion of a statewide broadband initiative, and allow schools to have those virtual snow days, so that schools will no longer have to go into June to complete their makeup days. We can do those virtual learning days, and continue to get school out by the first of June, or before."
Dolecheck, however, is against tying supplemental state aid for K-12 schools to the number of days districts spend in classrooms with in-person learning. You can hear the full interview with Cecil Dolecheck on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.