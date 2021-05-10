(Des Moines) -- At least one KMAland lawmaker anticipates consensus will be reached at the Statehouse on some important tax issues.
Iowa House and Senate leaders remain at an impasse over a major change in the state's tax system--the shifting of mental health services funding from property taxes to the state's general fund. Members of the House Ways and Means Committee recently approved a tax plan without the proposed change. But, State Representative Cecil Dolecheck stated his support for the shift in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning.
"The problem that we have in some areas of the state and regions is that the services offered vary quite a bit from region to region," said Dolecheck. "We would like to put some guardrails in on the House side to make sure that we have a little bit of control over that increase in spending that could happen if the state takes total control over it, then there's no incentive to try to do things in a cost effective manner."
Dolecheck says shifting the mental health funding burden to state funding would provide a backfill of sorts for city and county tax revenues.
"We've gone to the regional system now, and counties are contributing to that regional system," he said. "The levy caps are in place, and that means that different amounts are raised, and so on, Working with that in concert with the backfill for cities and counties, we want to continue, for the most part, that backfill, especially for those cities and counties--a lot of them in my district--who haven't seen an increase in commercial development, or residential, so their property tax base hasn't increase. So, the amount of money collected from the levies hasn't increased."
The Mount Ayr Republican says lawmakers also have yet to reach consensus on a proposal that would automatically trigger income tax cuts that were passed in 2018. Both the Iowa Senate and Governor Kim Reynolds support the plan.
"The Senate, of course, wanted to remove the triggers, so that the income tax pieces can go into place, and lessen our income tax and ease the rates," said Dolecheck. "The House has agreed to do that. I think at this point in time, we put the triggers in place in case there wasn't enough growth, that we didn't want to put the state in a financial position where we had to cut services on the statewide level, and cut education and health care."
On the House side, Dolecheck says lawmakers propose eliminating the state inheritance tax.
"We cut a plan in place that basically would eliminate the inheritance tax over a 10-year period," he said, "which is a little bit more conservative that what the Senate is, so that we could be guaranteed we're not going to put the state in a tough financial position."
Despite the differences, Dolecheck believes the House, Senate and governor aren't too far apart on tax issues, and believes consensus will be reached, allowing the 2021 session to adjourn. You can hear the full interview with Cecil Dolecheck here: