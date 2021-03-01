(Shenandoah) -- Though the coronavirus pandemic continues, Iowa lawmakers have avoided the shutdowns hitting other state legislatures around the country this year.
State Representative Cecil Dolecheck and State Senator Mark Costello described the continuing COVID-19 mitigation efforts at the Statehouse during Saturday's legislative coffee in Shenandoah. Though at least two House members have contracted the virus during the 2021 General Assembly, Dolecheck says other legislators have avoided getting sick or quarantining by wearing face coverings.
"Although the governor did not require masks," said Dolecheck, "the House--basically the majority party--recommended everybody wear one anyway, just to make sure that we kept things going. If you're masked up, and in close contact with an individual, if both individuals were masked, then under public health and CDC guidelines, you can continue to operate, and monitor yourself."
The Mount Ayr Republican adds most of his southwest Iowa constituents continue to follow safety procedures in order to avoid COVID-19.
"People are masking up for their own safety, and for everyone else's safety, just to make sure," he said. "It doesn't hurt anything. I don't like to see people that I can't tell whether they're smiling, or that they're mad at me, but that's the way of life, and hopefully we're getting used to it. Hopefully, we can get the vaccinations out as soon as possible. I know some of the rural counties are lagging a little behind what we'd like to be. Hopefully, we can get those rolled out as soon as possible, and get back to what we can a new normal."
State Senator Mark Costello says COVID-related precautions have changed the way legislative committee meetings have been conducted this session.
"So, instead of holding committee meetings inside committee rooms," said Costello, "we're holding them on the floor. We have enough offices that our clerks can go back in our offices. So, my clerk is no longer sitting beside me, as normal. We've got pretty good social distancing in there, and the clerks are back in our offices. Everybody has an office now, not just the committee chairs."
Costello, a Republican from Imogene, says other meetings are held electronically.
"We are doing our subcommittees by ZOOM," he said. "We have, basically, two Republican senators and the people that are running the computer and stuff. The pages are helping with that. My daughter's a page, so I'm really enjoying having her as a page this year. There's advantages to it, and some disadvantages."
Costello adds participation has been good in public hearings held via ZOOM this session. Debate on each measure is also aired on the Iowa Legislature's website.